Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, Indian skipper Shubman Gill has offered a glimpse into the team's playing combination. Here's what he revealed.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has confirmed the team's combination formula for the Wellington Test, which will commence this Thursday. Gill revealed that Team India is likely to play with seven specialist batters and four pacers in the first Test against the Blackcaps. However, he is yet to finalise which four pacers will feature in the playing XI on November 19.

Gill has also hinted that the Playing XI will include seven specialist batters, with the lower-order places likely to be dependent on the bowling combination.

Shubman Gill confirms four-pacer strategy

While speaking to reporters ahead of the Wellington Test, Gill said, ''We plan to play seven proper batters in the Test series against New Zealand. We will be playing with four pacers for sure. All our fast bowlers have done well, and it is a good headache to have.''

''We want four fast bowlers but don't know which one will play. From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck,'' he added.

He also highlighted the importance of contribution from the 8th and 9th positions in the batting order and added, ''Ideally, we are looking to have seven specialist batters, with the eighth and ninth positions depending on the combination we choose. Akash Deep can contribute with the bat, and Anshul Kamboj can also bat a bit. Even if we go with Nitish Kumar Reddy, he is a proper batter. So, we'll assess the options and decide what kind of combination we want to go with and what works best for the team.''

Notably, several players, including the skipper himself, missed the final two ODIs against the Kiwis in order to focus on the upcoming Test series. After clinching the 5-match T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, Team India will now aim for a clean sweep of series victories.

IND vs NZ Test series: Full squads

IND - Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Anshul Kamboj, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Gurnoor Brar.

NZ - Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra, and Nathan Smith.