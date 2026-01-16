FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines

Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

Reliance Industries Results: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's company Q3 earnings

Watch: Babar Azam left red-faced after Steve Smith incident ends in embarrassing dismissal in Big Bash League

UAE Blue Visa vs Golden Visa Explained: Eligibility, benefits, which residency option is right for you?

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden

Spirit to not release in 2026; Prabhas, Triptii Dimri-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres on this date next year

Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?

U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Su

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma keep the laugh meter high

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been added to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series, while Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to a side strain. The BCCI confirmed the changes in a media advisory, with Iyer also replacing the injured Tilak Varma for the first three matches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 09:25 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, India’s selectors have had to act swiftly and decisively in response to recent setbacks. The home series against New Zealand brought a spate of injuries, prompting the BCCI to announce key changes: Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been drafted in to reinforce the squad.

The most significant challenge comes from Washington Sundar’s injury. During the first ODI in Vadodara on January 11, Sundar experienced acute pain in his lower ribs while bowling. Subsequent scans confirmed a side strain—a troublesome injury for any bowler. Sundar will now undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. His absence affects not just the team’s all-round capabilities but also disrupts the overall balance of the T20 lineup. With the tournament opener set for February 7, there is growing uncertainty about his availability. To address this, Ravi Bishnoi has been called up, joining Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy to ensure India’s spin attack remains formidable.

In another development, Shreyas Iyer returns to the squad for the first three T20Is, replacing Tilak Varma. Varma, who impressed during his recent outings, is sidelined as he recovers from surgery following a testicular torsion sustained in the domestic circuit. Iyer’s inclusion brings valuable experience to India’s middle order, which has lacked consistency in recent matches. His composed yet aggressive approach could provide the stability needed, particularly as Suryakumar Yadav continues to anchor the batting lineup. These changes offer the team an opportunity to fine-tune combinations ahead of the World Cup.

India’s revised T20I squad for the series commencing January 21 in Nagpur is as follows:

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (first three matches), Rinku Singh

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

With less than a month until India co-hosts the World Cup alongside Sri Lanka, the medical team at the Centre of Excellence faces a race against time to get Sundar and Varma match-fit for the tournament opener. The countdown to cricket’s biggest T20 spectacle is well and truly underway.

Also read| Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Su
Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Fukrey hangover continues, but Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's comic timing shines
Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma keep the laugh meter high
Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi
Basant Panchami 2026: January 23 or 24? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat,
Reliance Industries Results: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's company Q3 earnings
Reliance Industries Results: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's company Q3 earn
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement