IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi added to India's T20I squad; Washington Sundar ruled out

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been added to India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series, while Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to a side strain. The BCCI confirmed the changes in a media advisory, with Iyer also replacing the injured Tilak Varma for the first three matches.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, India’s selectors have had to act swiftly and decisively in response to recent setbacks. The home series against New Zealand brought a spate of injuries, prompting the BCCI to announce key changes: Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been drafted in to reinforce the squad.

The most significant challenge comes from Washington Sundar’s injury. During the first ODI in Vadodara on January 11, Sundar experienced acute pain in his lower ribs while bowling. Subsequent scans confirmed a side strain—a troublesome injury for any bowler. Sundar will now undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. His absence affects not just the team’s all-round capabilities but also disrupts the overall balance of the T20 lineup. With the tournament opener set for February 7, there is growing uncertainty about his availability. To address this, Ravi Bishnoi has been called up, joining Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy to ensure India’s spin attack remains formidable.

In another development, Shreyas Iyer returns to the squad for the first three T20Is, replacing Tilak Varma. Varma, who impressed during his recent outings, is sidelined as he recovers from surgery following a testicular torsion sustained in the domestic circuit. Iyer’s inclusion brings valuable experience to India’s middle order, which has lacked consistency in recent matches. His composed yet aggressive approach could provide the stability needed, particularly as Suryakumar Yadav continues to anchor the batting lineup. These changes offer the team an opportunity to fine-tune combinations ahead of the World Cup.

India’s revised T20I squad for the series commencing January 21 in Nagpur is as follows:

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (first three matches), Rinku Singh

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

With less than a month until India co-hosts the World Cup alongside Sri Lanka, the medical team at the Centre of Excellence faces a race against time to get Sundar and Varma match-fit for the tournament opener. The countdown to cricket’s biggest T20 spectacle is well and truly underway.

Also read| Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge