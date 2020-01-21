IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is, Prithvi Shaw called for ODI series

After India opener, Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as a replacement.

According to ANI, Dhawan won't be a part of the ODI series as well and Prithvi Shaw has been called in.

The Indian team are already in New Zealand and will play five-match T20I series from January 24. The two sides will then head into three-match ODI series and two Tests.

As for Dhawan, the 34-year-old had picked up the shoulder injury during India's third and final ODI against Australia.

During India's fielding, Dhawan landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while diving to stop a shot from Aaron Finch.

The injury took place on the third delivery of the fifth over by Jasprit Bumrah.

Soon, the batsman was seen clutching his shoulder before he walked off the field for medical assessment.

He had not returned to bat in the second innings and he was later seen with his left arm in a sling.

This is not the first injury for Dhawan. Earlier, he had suffered a thumb fracture during the World Cup in Australia.

He even had sustained a knee injury during the Mushtaq Ali trophy which required 27 stitches.