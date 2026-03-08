FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

The Indian opener scripted history with his 89-run knock in the crucial finals of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 against the Blackcaps. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 09:25 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record
Sanju Samson scored 89 off just 49 balls
Sanju Samson slammed his third consecutive half-century tonight in the finals of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and scored 89 runs off just 46 balls. With this knock, he scripted history and joined the elite list of players like Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi. Yes, you read it right! Samson has become only the third player ever to score consecutive fifties in the semi-final and final of an edition of the T20 World Cup, after Virat Kohli in 2014 and Shahid Afridi in 2009.

Shahid Afridi played match-winning knocks and scored 51 and 54 against South Africa and Sri Lanka in the 2009 edition, helping Pakistan lift the trophy. In the 2014 edition, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 against South Africa in the semi-final and 77 in the finals against Sri Lanka. Kohli finished the tournament with 319 runs, which was the highest in the edition, and was also named the Player of the Tournament.

Apart from this, several other players have consecutive fifties to their name in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, including Babar Azam (2021), KL Rahul (2021), Mahela Jayawardene (2010), Virat Kohli (2016, 2021), Sahibzada Farhan (2026), and Sanju Samson (2026).

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the Toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium and decided to bowl first against the home side. Batting first, India posted 255 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from all three top-order batters, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan.

For New Zealand, James Neesham took three wickets in his 4-over spell and leaked 46 runs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
