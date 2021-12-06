IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar makes BIG statement over Shubman Gill’s technique

India opener Shubman Gill’s career in Test cricket is not very good and it would not be wrong to say that the stylish batter has failed to live uo tp his reputation in the recently concluded 2 Test series against New Zealand. Gill as dismissed on 1 run in the second innings of the first Test after scoring a half-century in the 1st innings.

Gill, however, scored 44 runs off 71 balls in second Test at Mumbai but he once again failed to convert good start into big score.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised Gill and said, “When it comes to technique, different surfaces will test you differently. I think Shubman has an advantage as he played a very crucial inning (91) in Brisbane where we won the Test match. He has had the experience of playing on hard and bouncy tracks and I felt that he looked pretty comfortable. So, I don’t think there is any technical issue as such.”

Talking to PTI, Tendulkar noted that Gill must learn to convert his starts to big scores. “Shubman has started well and shown a lot of promise. The way he builds his innings, he has been good so far. Just that he needs to go further and convert those 40s into big scores. Once you get into that squad, it is about how hungry you are for bigger scores which I am sure he is. He needs to just convert those starts and not lose concentration. Both in Kanpur and Mumbai, he got good deliveries. He is on a learning curve and will definitely take lessons,” Tendulkar remarked.