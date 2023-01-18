Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs NZ: RRR star Jr NTR turns ‘lucky charm’ for Shubman Gill, fans call him ‘reason behind double century’

Indian cricket fans called RRR star Jr NTR a lucky charm for Indian batsman Shubman Gill after his explosive double century against New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

IND vs NZ: RRR star Jr NTR turns ‘lucky charm’ for Shubman Gill, fans call him ‘reason behind double century’
Shubman Gill with RRR star Jr NTR (Photo - Twitter)

India vs New Zealand ODI: Shubman Gill’s stellar performance in the match against New Zealand has drawn in massive praise from the fans of Indian cricket, with netizens hailing his maiden double century in an ODI.

Now, Indian cricket fans on Twitter are connecting Shubman Gill’s performance in India vs New Zealand match with his recent meeting with RRR actor Jr NTR. This double ton by Gill comes just a day after he posted a photo with Jr NTR, congratulating him on winning the Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu.

Netizens were quick to draw connections between the meeting with Jr NTR and Shubman Gill’s double ton, terming the RRR actor as the Indian batsman’s “lucky charm” in the match against New Zealand.

 

 

 

On Tuesday, Shubman Gill had taken to social media to share a photo with Jr NTR along with the caption, “With the staRRR Jr NTR. Congrats on winning the Golden Globe.” This was posted just a day before his stellar double-century in the ODI.

Netizens started commenting on Shubman Gill’s photo with Jr NTR saying, “200 after meeting NTR. Shubman luck changed.” Another internet user shared a comment of Jr NTR on Gill’s photo, which wished him luck for his upcoming cricket match.

With his stellar performance against New Zealand in the ODI series, Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the 5th Indian batter to score a double-century in ODIs, joining the ranks of star players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Virender Sehwag.

READ | IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 1000 runs in ODI history

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.