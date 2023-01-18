IND vs NZ: RRR star Jr NTR turns ‘lucky charm’ for Shubman Gill, fans call him ‘reason behind double century’

Shubman Gill with RRR star Jr NTR (Photo - Twitter)

India vs New Zealand ODI: Shubman Gill’s stellar performance in the match against New Zealand has drawn in massive praise from the fans of Indian cricket, with netizens hailing his maiden double century in an ODI.

Now, Indian cricket fans on Twitter are connecting Shubman Gill’s performance in India vs New Zealand match with his recent meeting with RRR actor Jr NTR. This double ton by Gill comes just a day after he posted a photo with Jr NTR, congratulating him on winning the Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu.

Netizens were quick to draw connections between the meeting with Jr NTR and Shubman Gill’s double ton, terming the RRR actor as the Indian batsman’s “lucky charm” in the match against New Zealand.

200 after meeting NTR. Shubman luck changed — Siddhardh Chitins (@SiddhardhChitin) January 18, 2023

— VENU TARAK (@venutarak14) January 18, 2023

On Tuesday, Shubman Gill had taken to social media to share a photo with Jr NTR along with the caption, “With the staRRR Jr NTR. Congrats on winning the Golden Globe.” This was posted just a day before his stellar double-century in the ODI.

Netizens started commenting on Shubman Gill’s photo with Jr NTR saying, “200 after meeting NTR. Shubman luck changed.” Another internet user shared a comment of Jr NTR on Gill’s photo, which wished him luck for his upcoming cricket match.

With his stellar performance against New Zealand in the ODI series, Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the 5th Indian batter to score a double-century in ODIs, joining the ranks of star players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Virender Sehwag.

