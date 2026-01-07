IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma grabbed attention ahead of the IND vs NZ series after appearing unrecognisable during a training session. The former India skipper showcased sharp timing and power by smashing a towering lofted six at the nets.
India's star batter Rohit Sharma was spotted putting in the effort before the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled for later this week. Aware that he will participate in 18 ODIs this year, both at home and abroad, he appeared to have lost some weight. However, with a five-month break between the New Zealand series and the one against Afghanistan in June, he is not taking any risks. He also made an appearance at Nita Ambani's event, but was seen working hard in Mumbai as well.
There was something noticeably different about him. In addition to shedding pounds after winning the series against South Africa, he was also sporting a new helmet. He thrilled fans by hitting a six, sending them into a frenzy. Some expressed disbelief at how much weight Rohit has lost. He is determined to play in the 2027 World Cup, and he is putting in the effort to make that happen.
All about Rohit Sharma from yesterday net session. pic.twitter.com/x2zLj6TrND— (@rushiii_12) January 7, 2026
Rohit Sharma is barely recognizable in this clip. Unreal fitness. pic.twitter.com/mFCGLRacK8— (@LoyalSachinFan) January 6, 2026
Rohit achieved the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in his career and became the third-highest ODI run-scorer for India. He also became the fourth Indian cricketer to reach 20,000 runs in international cricket, accomplishing this milestone last month during his team's third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.
The Hitman broke Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November. He set this record during India's first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the format. This surpassed Afridi's previous record of 351 sixes, which had stood since 2015. Currently, in 279 ODIs, he has hit 355 sixes.
Rohit concluded his year with 650 runs in 14 innings, averaging 50.00 and boasting a strike rate of over 100, including two centuries and four fifties, with a top score of 121*. In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a celebrated chapter in his international career.
