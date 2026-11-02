IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma targets four ODI records in New Zealand series as mission World Cup 2027 gathers pace

Rohit Sharma will have four major milestones in sight when India take on New Zealand in the upcoming ODI series. With the 2027 World Cup firmly on the horizon, the former Indian captain will look to strengthen his preparations while adding more achievements to his career.

India kicks off their five-match ODI series against New Zealand on November 4. After a strong showing in the T20s, they’re set to carry that momentum into the 50-over format. What makes this series even more exciting is the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; both are out to prove they deserve a spot for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ending a 17-year wait

It’s been tough for the Men in Blue when playing ODIs in New Zealand. Led this time by Shubman Gill, India hasn’t won a series there since 2009. That’s a long stretch and the team is determined to break the jinx. Winning would set the tone for their World Cup plans, too.

Rohit Sharma’s chasing milestones

Rohit Sharma will grab plenty of attention. He’s closing in on several major records — there’s plenty of time across five matches for him to reach these milestones. Some are tough but with his style, you can’t count him out.

Rohit’s been playing for India since 2007 and he’s 39 now. With all that experience, he’s on the verge of some historic achievements:

400 ODI sixes

Rohit has already hit 381 ODI sixes. He needs 19 more to reach the big 400 mark. If he does it here, he’ll be the first ever to cross 400 sixes in ODIs — that’s a record nobody’s touched.

700 international sixes

Across all formats, Rohit sits at 674 sixes. He’s 26 away from becoming the first person to smash 700 international sixes. Given how aggressive he is early in the innings, he’s definitely got a shot to reach that in this series.

100 ODI scores over 50

Rohit’s tally is currently 98 — he’s hit 35 centuries and 63 fifties. Just two more scores of fifty-plus and he joins an exclusive club of only five others, including Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with 145. He’d be only the third Indian (after Kohli and Tendulkar) to do this.

10 ODI 150+ scores

This is the tough one. Rohit leads everyone with eight ODI scores over 150. Three of those are double centuries — one is over 250. To get to ten, he needs two more mammoth knocks. It’s a big ask, since he’ll have to bat deep into the innings, but don’t rule him out. When he gets going, records tend to tumble.

India vs New Zealand ODI schedule 2026

1st ODI: November 4, 2026 (7:30 AM IST / 3:00 PM NZDT) – Eden Park, Auckland

2nd ODI: November 7, 2026 (7:30 AM IST / 3:00 PM NZDT) – Sky Stadium (Hnry Stadium), Wellington

3rd ODI: November 10, 2026 (7:30 AM IST / 3:00 PM NZDT) – Seddon Park, Hamilton

4th ODI: November 13, 2026 (7:30 AM IST / 3:00 PM NZDT) – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI: November 15, 2026 (7:30 AM IST / 3:00 PM NZDT) – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

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