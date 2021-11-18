IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma says THIS on taking over Virat Kohli as India's captain in T20Is

Team India opener started his tenure as the captain in T20Is with a win against New Zealand in the first of the three-match series. India beat New Zealand by five wickets owing to Suryakumar Yadav's stupendous knock of 62 runs off just 40 balls and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Now being nominated as the full-time captain in the shortest format for India, Rohit after being asked how he is feeling taking over the reins from Virat Kohli, the opening batsman said that as a captain he is happy.

However, it wasn't an easy victory for the home side as the game went to the last over with Team India needing 10 runs and debutant Venkatesh Iyer on strike. Rohit said after the win that it wasn't the easiest of wins as they would have liked but it will be a great lesson for the youngsters, who were batting in that situation for the first time.

Talking about the game and his side's performance, Rohit said, "Towards the end, we saw it wasn't easy, was a great learning for the guys because those guys haven't batted in that situation before for India. It was great learning for them to understand what needs to be done, it's not about power-hitting all the time and you try and put the ball to the left or right of the fielder and try and take singles or find boundaries. As a team, we are happy that those guys got to bat in that situation and finished the game off.

"Technically was a good game, missing a few players and to come and see what the new players have in terms of ability and I think the way we pulled it back in the last 3-4 overs was magnificent. In the end, it was a great effort from all our bowlers," he added.

Rohit will be hoping that the team can seal the series in the second game in Ranchi on Friday, November 19.