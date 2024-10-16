Rohit Sharma will be hoping to set and break significant records in the Test series against New Zealand.

In an exciting contest, India will take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting today (October 16). Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will be full of confidence after their impressive victory over Bangladesh in the recent Test series. If India manages to secure a 3-0 victory over New Zealand at home, they could potentially qualify for the WTC final.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will be looking to set and break significant records in the Test series against New Zealand. He aims to surpass Virat Kohli’s record to become India’s most successful captain in WTC history. Currently, Rohit has 12 wins as captain in the WTC, and he needs to win all three Test matches against New Zealand to surpass Kohli, who led India to 14 victories from 22 WTC matches played.

Furthermore, if India wins all three matches in the Test series against New Zealand, Rohit will surpass Sourav Ganguly’s record and become India's fourth most successful captain in international cricket. Rohit has achieved 95 victories in 128 matches across all formats, while Ganguly concluded his captaincy with 97 wins in 195 international matches.

Meanwhile, the first Test will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today, starting at 9:30 AM.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.