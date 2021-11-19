Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul's fifties help India win 2nd T20I in Ranchi, seal three-match series

Team India openers stitched a 117-run stand to kill the chase before India lost three wickets in quick succession, only to delay the inevitable.

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitched a 117-run partnership before they both got out in quick succession and there was a stutter in the chase. But, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer finished the game with a few lusty blows to help India chase down the target with 16 balls to spare and take a 2-0 unassailable lead.

The win was set up by the bowlers as they survived Martin Guptill's blitz in the powerplay to restrict them to a middling total. Team India were one wicket away from coming back into the game, which they got inside the powerplay as Chahar removed Guptill for the second time in the series not before he smashed 31 runs off just 14 balls.

Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman then kept the scorecard ticking before both got out in quick succession. Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert after which stitched another partnership of 35-odd but losing two wickets together again hurt them as their innings went nowhere in the last five overs.

New Zealand could score only 28 runs in the last five overs as they couldn't get any momentum losing a flurry of wickets at the death. Debutant Harshal Patel finished with 2/25 in his four overs as all other four bowlers finished with one wicket each.

154 wasn't going to be challenging unless New Zealand got early wickets, which they didn't. They got their first on the 86th delivery of the innings and till then it was too late as Rohit and Rahul had stitched a 117-run partnership.

They both took their time since the total wasn't a mammoth one and when they found their groove, it was easy to milk boundaries at will, with 10 wickets in hand and the required rate in touching distance.

Both brought up their respective fifties and a 10-wicket victory was on cards before New Zealand made a little comeback through stand-in skipper Tim Southee.

Southee sent back Rohit, Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession to create some interest in the game but it was too late as a couple of boundaries from Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant's two sixes at the end did the job for the hosts.

India won the second game by 7 wickets and will be hoping for a whitewash in the final match of the series at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.