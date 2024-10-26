CRICKET
New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, ending India's unbeaten streak of 18 Test series at home.
Rohit Sharma's tenure as captain faced another setback as New Zealand secured a historic 113-run victory over India in the 2nd Test in Pune, claiming their first-ever Test series win on Indian soil. With this win, New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, ending India's unbeaten streak of 18 Test series at home.
Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was the star of the match, achieving his maiden 10-wicket haul in a Test match. Santner dominated India's batting line-up, taking 7 wickets for 53 runs in the first innings, restricting India to a mere 156 runs. This performance gave New Zealand a significant lead of 103 runs.
Setting a target of 359 runs for India, New Zealand continued their dominance by dismissing the Indian team for 245 runs in the second innings, securing a historic victory. Santner's exceptional bowling display, claiming a total of 13 wickets in the match, earned him the Player of the Match award.
This defeat marked Rohit Sharma's fourth loss as captain in Test matches at home, putting him on par with former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin in terms of most defeats in Test matches at home. The loss against New Zealand in Pune was a significant blow for Rohit-led India, as it was their first Test series defeat at home since 2012-13 against England.
Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin both faced challenges as captains of the Indian cricket team, each losing four out of 20 Test matches at home. However, Rohit Sharma has quickly matched their record in just 14 Tests, now ranking joint second for the most Test defeats at home among Indian captains. He trails only Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who lost 9 Test matches on home soil.
Indian captains with most Test defeats at home
9 – Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
4 – Rohit Sharma*
4 – Mohammad Azharuddin
4 – Kapil Dev
3 – Bishan Bedi
3 – MS Dhoni
3 – Sourav Ganguly
3 – Sachin Tendulkar
In contrast, Virat Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, only suffered two losses at home during his tenure. Leading the team in 31 Test matches, Kohli's impressive record stands out. Similarly, MS Dhoni led India in 30 Tests at home, experiencing only three defeats. Despite leading in half the number of Test matches at home compared to Kohli and Dhoni, Rohit has already surpassed them in the unfortunate list of most Test defeats as captain.
Also read| How India can still qualify for WTC final despite losing home series to New Zealand?
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma equals Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin in unwanted list after India's Pune Test defeat
JioHotstar Domain Controversy: Developer’s Rs 1 crore demand disappears, instaed two Dubai-based siblings claim they...
Construction of world’s largest building begins in this country; check height, construction cost, and more
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Kartik Aaryan secures first big win in Diwali clash, his film leads race of...
How India can still qualify for WTC final despite losing home series to New Zealand?
No Chinese decor allowed: Here's how first Diwali of 'Ram Lalla' will be celebrated at Ayodhya temple
EAM Jaishankar praises military, diplomacy for India-China patrolling breakthrough along LAC
Isha Ambani stuns in modern Banarasi saree gown at Fashion Trust Arabia Gala
'Oxford failed me': Indian student claims racial discrimination after removal from...
Meet woman who played a key role in Rs 31540 crore sale, runs family business worth Rs 9087 crore, Isha Ambani is her...
Gautam Adani faces huge loss after over Rs 61000000000 crore project faces halt in Kenya due to...
Maharashtra assembly polls: Congress makes SHOCKING claim, says two MLAs offered crores to...
Vidya Balan breaks up silence on REJECTING Bhool Bhulaiya 2: 'I told Anees ji that...'
'Jab parvarish aisi hai...': Video of Avinash Mishra mocking co-stars goes viral after calling Chahat 'gawar' in BB18
WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's historic series win in Pune
Govt extends ITR filing deadline for corporates, check new date here
PM Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of Spain to jointly inaugurate TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat for...
Prakash Raj says he feels helpless as he talks about tragic death of his 5-year-old son Sidharth: 'Pain is a very...'
Meet woman, from remote Odisha village, who cracked UPSC exam by YouTube videos, secured AIR...
‘Retire’ trends on social media after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli once again fall cheaply in IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Dhanteras 2024: Gold to silver, 5 auspicious things you should buy for good luck
IND vs NZ: India lose first Test series at home since 2012 as New Zealand win Pune Test by 113 runs, lead series 2-0
When Madhuri Dixit met with life-threatening accident on Diwali, her body caught fire, then...
Weaving Traditions Across Borders: How Sana Aziz Khan is Bringing Indian Textiles to the Global Stage
Rahul Gandhi upset over 'favouritism' in suggested candidate list for Maharashtra assembly polls, say sources
'Hilariously Unfortunate': Man was in mid of interview when he received mail from company for..., post goes viral
Ahead of Singham Again-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this Ajay Devgn, Anees Bazmee's much-delayed film finally gets release date
Viral Video: Labourer pauses work to stand for National Anthem as students walk past, sparking online reactions
Viral artwork of banana duct-taped could be auctioned for over ₹12 crore, but here's twist
Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, others choose who has black heart between Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena
Meet Ramandeep Singh, 27-year-old KKR star all-rounder to earn maiden India call-up for South Africa T20Is
The Essence of Leadership: Insights from Ankur Saini
Mamata Banerjee warns of communal riots and explosion ahead of Diwali, heightens security in Kolkata
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Sajid Khan, Noman Ali shine as Pakistan beat England by 9 wickets, clinch series 2-1
Shah Rukh Khan calls this star ‘best-smelling heroine’; not Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Anushka
Gautam Adani's next BIG step: Adani group's Dubai-based firm to buy 46.64% stake for Rs 3204 crore in…
Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay concerts illegal ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states, finds...
Not Prithviraj, this was Kapoor family's first hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but..
Armaan Malik gets married for 4th time with kids' caretaker? Viral Karwa Chauth mehendi photo sparks rumours
Meet Abhishek Bachchan's actress whose father was violently killed, Akshay Kumar film made her star, is now viral amid..
Mukesh Ambani loses over Rs 180000000000 in just 1 day, here's why
This blockbuster film earned six times over budget, was in theatres for 9 weeks, had no superstars, changed life of..
Meet man who once earned Rs 5,000 a month, washing dishes at Pizza Hut, now owns 50 food outlets, his net worth is...
This was hyped as Akshay Kumar’s 1st Rs 100-crore film, turned DISASTER, failed to earn even Rs 60 crore, still became..
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka offers benefits worth Rs 3,350 on these superhit plans, know how to claim
Do Patti movie review: Kajol is a misfit in this convoluted Kriti Sanon drama on Netflix
'Despicable, yet entirely predictable': India slams Pakistan at UN for raising Kashmir issue
This Shah Rukh Khan flop ended star kid's career, left him with no work for 12 years, lead heroines quit films
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Seema Sajdeh reveals how she deals with trolls: 'I ask myself, what have I done to..'
Cyclone Dana: Two more deaths reported in West Bengal, toll rises to 4, no casualties in Odisha
Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Muskan Bamne says THIS participant should have been eliminated instead of her
BruntWork shares takeaways from Mayer Brown’s 16th Annual Outsourcing Conference
Vaishno Devi Yatra: All you need to know about helicopter booking
Watch: Vidya Balan falls during her live performance with Madhuri Dixit, handles it with grace
Escalation looms as Israel strikes Tehran, raising fears of full-scale conflict
From Syria to Tehran: F-35 Fighters spearhead Israeli offensive
'Scene was more...': Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed by THIS iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
CDSCO flags Calcium supplement, antacid Pan D as spurious, lists 49 drugs and formulations as not of standard quality
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, scored 352 marks in JEE Advanced, decided to drop out of IIT due to…
Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika, Shilpa Shirodkar think Karan Veer Mehra has crush on Chum Darang, actor’s reaction goes viral
After Delhi, odd-even scheme to be implemented in THIS state from November 5 to control...
Jharkhand Assembly Election: Is MS Dhoni entering politics? Poll body makes THIS key announcement
Karan Johar ideated Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on way to a funeral: ‘He was entertained when…’
Ratan Tata's biography revelations: Tata Group chairman misjudged Cyrus Mistry's approach to business
8th Pay Commission update: Government employees likely to get clarity on next pay commission by...
'Kya kar rhe ho? Get out': Ranbir Kapoor LASHES OUT, pushes paps after they block Alia Bhatt's way in viral video
'Is aadmi ke...': When Rajesh Khanna was against Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's relationship, she predicted..
Sara Ali Khan is 'muhfat', was terrified of her in school, says Ananya Panday
'Now she weeps...': Sohail Khan breaks his silence on Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan's relationship, accuses her of..
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘niece’ who rejected film with him, vanished from Bollywood after one blockbuster, now works as...
Leonardo Di Caprio supports Kamala Harris over climate policies, condemns Donald Trump's donation deal with oil industry
Russia-Ukraine war: Use or threat of use of nukes ‘unacceptable’, say India-Germany in joint statement
Delhi's AQI hits 'poor' as air quality worsens amid pollution crisis, may turn severe from...
US house resolution introduced to formally recognise, commemorate Sikh genocide of 1984
Chahat Pandey's mom lashes out at Avinash Mishra for 'insulting' her daughter in Bigg Boss 18: 'Puri India ne tumhari..'
Israel launches strikes on military targets in Iran to retaliate for a missile attack
Meet man, once a school dropout, now becomes one of youngest CEOs to join Hurun India Rich list, his net worth is Rs...
Meet woman who missed UPSC interview call by 1 mark in 1st attempt, cracked IAS exam with AIR 1 at next attempt
Farmers to protest in Punjab today against state government over various demands including...
Meet man who worked as tailor, later turned into real estate magnate, now runs company worth Rs 12930000000, he is...
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani did her first job with THIS company, not Reliance, with a salary of Rs….
From 52/2 to 53 all out: Australian cricket team lose 8 wickets for 1 run with 6 ducks in bizarre batting collapse
Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to ‘I don’t know what to do’ sets internet on fire, watch
Kartik Aaryan opens up about pressure on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after Stree 2 success: ‘No one got me Rs 500 cr director...'
IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Pune weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at MCA Stadium?
Singham meets Chulbul Pandey: Ajay Devgn welcomes Salman Khan in Singham Again, promotes film on Bigg Boss 18
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan slams Avinash Mishra for his behaviour towards women, calls this housemate 'chugli chachi'
Internet left stunned after girl's adorable dance video goes viral on Deepika Padukone's hit song, watch here
Minahil Malik's private video leaks online, Pakistani Tik Tok star files complaint: Is the MMS fake?
DNA TV Show: Lawrence Bishnoi, big revelation behind the code name `Guruji’
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted in 20 days after Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena vote her out
Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2: Afghanistan beat India by 20 runs to set up final vs Sri Lanka
BIG trouble for Gautam Adani as SEBI issues show-cause notice to Adani Energy Solutions alleging...
BCCI announces India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Mohammed Shami misses out
Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' epic blockbuster will be re-releasing on big screen, but there's a catch
Viral Video: Man finds cobra inside sofa pillow, leaves internet shivering, watch
Sridevi didn't eat food for this superstar for seven days, prayed for his recovery, vowed to Shirdi's Sai Baba, then...
'Don't need fan like you': Glenn Maxwell opens up about losing respect for Virender Sehwag during his KXIP stint
Halomax marks 22 Years of leadership in the lighting industry with a focus on innovation and sustainability
'BJP orchestrated this...': Arvind Kejriwal attacked during 'Pad yatra' in Delhi, alleges AAP