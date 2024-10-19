This remarkable achievement was achieved during the first Test against New Zealand on Day 4 in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 2,500 runs in Tests. This remarkable achievement was achieved during the first Test against New Zealand on Day 4 in Bengaluru.

Pant accomplished this milestone in just 62 innings, surpassing the likes of former Indian captain MS Dhoni (69 innings) and Farokh Engineer (82 innings). His contribution was pivotal in solidifying India's position on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match.

During his unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 56 balls, Pant played a crucial role in guiding India to a score of 344/3 at lunchtime. Stepping up to bat alongside Sarfaraz in the morning, Pant took the crease after the dismissal of Virat Kohli on the final delivery of Day 3.

In his 36th Test match, Pant had scored 20 runs in India's first innings total of 46 all-out, which notably marked India's lowest total at home and the third-lowest overall. Prior to this match, Pant had amassed 2,432 runs from 60 innings at an average of 44.21. With his latest innings, Pant has now surpassed the 2,500-run mark and notched his 12th fifty in Tests, along with 6 centuries.

The partnership between Pant and Sarfaraz, which yielded 113 runs in 22 overs, played a crucial role in steering India away from an early setback and setting them on course for a potential lead.

Sarfaraz, in just his fifth Test match, shone brightly with a magnificent century, but Pant's contribution was equally significant in steadying the innings. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has emerged as a key player in India's Test squad since his debut in 2018, delivering numerous match-winning performances in overseas conditions, most notably in Australia and England.

