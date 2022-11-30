Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NZ: Rain washes out 3rd ODI in Christchurch; New Zealand win series 1-0

New Zealand were cruising on 104 for the loss of one in their paltry chase of 220.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Rain washes out 3rd ODI in Christchurch; New Zealand win series 1-0
New Zealand won the ODI series against India 1-0.

After rain forced the abandonment of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) match in Christchurch on Wednesday, New Zealand won the series against India 1-0.

New Zealand was cruising on 104 for the loss of one in their pitiful chase of 220. Devon Conway (38 not out) and skipper Kane Williamson, who had yet to open his account, were at the crease during the break.

Umran Malik was India's lone successful bowler, dismissing New Zealand opener Fin Allen for 57 in the 17th over to break the 97-run opening stand. The Black Caps were 50 runs up on the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) but the match had to be finished in at least 20 overs.

Earlier, Indian batters failed to get going against a tenacious New Zealand bowling attack, and were bowled out for a meagre 219.

On a pitch with a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with cloudy circumstances, India's innings never really got going until Washington Sundar (51) stood up and smashed five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to lead the visitors past 200. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer contributed a good 49-run knock as the rest of the batters struggled and were beaten by New Zealand's disciplined bowling performance.

Adam Milne (3/57) shook the Indian top order by dismissing Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Milne then claimed the coveted wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, exposing India's sloppy middle-order batting.

Rishabh Pant's battle in the centre ended when Daryl Mitchell dismissed him for 10 runs. Deepak Hooda, who preserved his berth despite criticism surrounding Sanju Samson's dismissal in the second ODI, was dismissed for 12 runs.

Daryl Mitchell, also took three wickets (3/25), and Matt Henry (10-2-29-0) was the pace spearhead. Tim Southee finished with 2 for 36.

READ| 'He averages 66 but still on bench': Shashi Tharoor slams Indian team management for dropping Sanju Samson

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about Haryana's Shakira aka Gori Nagori
In Pics: Sneak peek inside 10 Downing Street, UK PM Rishi Sunak's new residence
In Pics: Kyiv left devastated as Russia launches biggest airstrike since start of Ukraine war
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
Speed Reads
More
First-image
XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.