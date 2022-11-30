IND vs NZ: Rain washes out 3rd ODI in Christchurch; New Zealand win series 1-0

New Zealand won the ODI series against India 1-0.

After rain forced the abandonment of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) match in Christchurch on Wednesday, New Zealand won the series against India 1-0.

New Zealand was cruising on 104 for the loss of one in their pitiful chase of 220. Devon Conway (38 not out) and skipper Kane Williamson, who had yet to open his account, were at the crease during the break.

Umran Malik was India's lone successful bowler, dismissing New Zealand opener Fin Allen for 57 in the 17th over to break the 97-run opening stand. The Black Caps were 50 runs up on the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) but the match had to be finished in at least 20 overs.

Earlier, Indian batters failed to get going against a tenacious New Zealand bowling attack, and were bowled out for a meagre 219.

On a pitch with a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with cloudy circumstances, India's innings never really got going until Washington Sundar (51) stood up and smashed five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to lead the visitors past 200. Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer contributed a good 49-run knock as the rest of the batters struggled and were beaten by New Zealand's disciplined bowling performance.

Adam Milne (3/57) shook the Indian top order by dismissing Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Milne then claimed the coveted wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, exposing India's sloppy middle-order batting.

Rishabh Pant's battle in the centre ended when Daryl Mitchell dismissed him for 10 runs. Deepak Hooda, who preserved his berth despite criticism surrounding Sanju Samson's dismissal in the second ODI, was dismissed for 12 runs.

Daryl Mitchell, also took three wickets (3/25), and Matt Henry (10-2-29-0) was the pace spearhead. Tim Southee finished with 2 for 36.

