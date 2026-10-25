IND vs NZ: R Ashwin, Murali Karthik question Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's No. 3 spot after disappointing return to playing XI

R Ashwin and Murali Karthik have questioned Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s No. 3 batting position after the youngster managed just 4 runs off 8 balls on his return to the playing XI. Their comments have sparked debate over his batting order and role in the IND vs NZ clash.

Former Indian cricketers Murali Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin raised eyebrows over the decision to send 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in at number three during the second T20I in Christchurch. The youngster managed just four runs, but India still clinched the match by four wickets.

Post-match, Murali Kartik questioned why Vaibhav wasn’t sent out to open. Ravichandran Ashwin chimed in, saying Sooryavanshi didn’t look comfortable batting out of position. The only reason Sooryavanshi got his chance at all was because Ishan Kishan was ruled out with an injury.

Kartik pointed out that seasoned Indian batters should show flexibility and move around the order to support a young player like Sooryavanshi. “Sanju Samson is your banker. He can play at a different position. People might ask why only him. If you are an experienced player, you will have to play such roles, especially when you have picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” he said.

Ashwin felt Sooryavanshi was forced into the crease at a time he wasn’t ready for. “He just found himself a little like a fish out of water. He kept going hard, kept going hard for the eight balls. If they are going to go with this combination, I am not too sure Vaibhav has got to bat at number three, but it is what it is,” said Ashwin.

“It did not feel like he was ever timing the ball, and that is when you need a senior partner to walk down to him and say, 'Calm down, just hang in there, look to play close to your body, watch the ball better,” Ashwin added.

Sooryavanshi couldn’t make the most of his short stay, leaving little impact on the chase. Still, India wrapped up the win thanks to strong efforts from the middle and lower order. Tilak Varma anchored the innings with an unbeaten half-century, while Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy finished the job with quick runs at the death.

With two four-wicket wins in Christchurch, India now leads the five-match T20I series 2-0. New Zealand will try to turn things around in Wellington on October 27 before the action moves to Auckland and Hamilton with the ODI series to follow.

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