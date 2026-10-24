IND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli gears up for New Zealand challenge with intense batting session in Mumbai

Virat Kohli intensified his preparations for the India vs New Zealand ODI series with a rigorous net session in Mumbai ahead of the opening match. The star batter worked on his batting ahead of the series, as India gear up for the challenge against the Black Caps.

Virat Kohli is poised to make his competitive comeback against New Zealand on November 4, competing exclusively in the ODI format across a five-match series. The opening encounter will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, marking his first appearance since his last ODI outing against West Indies on October 3. To prepare for this significant return, Kohli has been honing his skills through net sessions at the Brabourne Stadium, a venue where he regularly trains before major series.

Kohli will depart for New Zealand shortly and is confirmed to feature in all five ODIs. The captaincy responsibilities will be shared between Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer throughout the series. Gill will captain India in the opening three matches with Iyer's support, after which Gill and other Test-focused players will exit the squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

Iyer will assume the captaincy role for the final two ODIs, with Ishan Kishan serving as his deputy. Kishan, who has established himself as a white-ball regular but remains absent from Test selection since 2023, will provide crucial support during this phase.

India-NZ ODI series schedule

Following the series opener at Eden Park, the teams will move to Henry Park in Wellington for the second ODI on November 7. The remaining three matches are scheduled for November 10, 13, and 15. After the ODI series concludes, Kohli and other ODI specialists will return home, while the two-Test series will commence on November 19 and run through December 1.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

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