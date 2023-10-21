IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Match 21

IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 21, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand.

Game 21 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will showcase an exhilarating clash between cricket powerhouses India and New Zealand. This highly anticipated match will take place at the magnificent HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Both teams have been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, maintaining an impeccable winning streak. It is worth highlighting that both India and New Zealand have triumphed in all four of their previous matches.

As the game draws near, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be determined to deliver a stellar performance, especially considering their impressive track record against the formidable Black Caps in this competition.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: October 22, 2:00 PM

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Daryll Mitchell

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ, My Dream11 prediction

Devon Convay, Tom Latham, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

