IND vs NZ: New Zealand beat India in Bengaluru Test to take 1-0 lead in three match series.

New Zealand made history by securing their first Test victory on Indian soil in 36 years, triumphing over India by eight wickets in the opening match in Bengaluru. Led by Tom Latham, the Kiwis displayed dominance in all aspects of the game, dismissing the hosts for a mere 46 runs in the first innings and clinching a memorable win—a feat not accomplished since 1988.

In pursuit of a target of 107 runs on the final day, New Zealand faced a formidable bowling attack from Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 2 wickets for 29 runs in 8 overs. However, Will Young, unbeaten on 48, and Rachin Ravindra, contributing 39 not out, formed a solid partnership, adding 75 runs for the third wicket. Their efforts propelled New Zealand to victory in just 27.4 overs.

The last time New Zealand tasted success in a Test match in India was in 1988, a milestone achieved long before the birth of most current squad members. Notably, spinner Ajaz Patel, a key player in recent Test campaigns, was only a month old when his teammates were not even born.

Throughout history, only three New Zealand captains have led their team to Test victories on Indian soil. Graham Dowling paved the way in 1969 with a win in Nagpur, followed by John Wright's memorable triumph in Mumbai in 1988. In 2024, Tom Latham joined this exclusive group by guiding his team to a historic win in Bengaluru.

India set a modest target of 107 runs, which was never likely to be enough on this pitch. However, Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian bowlers made it difficult for New Zealand early on. Bumrah, in particular, bowled with precision, causing trouble for the New Zealand top order. Devon Conway struggled to find his rhythm and was eventually dismissed after a slow start. It was Will Young who stood out, countering India's attack with a positive approach. He played confidently and steered New Zealand's chase in the right direction despite the early pressure from India's bowlers.

With momentum now on their side, New Zealand will be looking ahead to the second Test scheduled to take place in Pune on October 24th.

Also read| Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma, Anshul Kamboj shine as India A begin campaign with 7-run win over Pakistan A