HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs NZ: New Zealand release two players for last 2 T20Is against India

After losing three back-to-back T20Is against India in the ongoing 5-match series, New Zealand have released two of its players from the squad. Know more about them.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

IND vs NZ: New Zealand release two players for last 2 T20Is against India
New Zealand lost three back-to-back T20Is in the ongoing 5-match series
New Zealand have released two players from its T20I squad after facing a crushing defeat in three back-to-back games in the ongoing 5-match series against India. Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been sent home, as all of their players, who were busy in the SA20 and Big Bash League, will now be available for the last two games in the series. However, only Finn Allen will join on Saturday for the fifth and final T20I against Team India.

 

''Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India, with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Seifert now in camp. Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum,'' New Zealand announced on Monday.

 

Jimmy Neeshan and Lockie Ferguson have arrived in India to join the Kiwi squad for the fourth game in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 28. Since New Zealand have already lost the 5-match series, both Kiwis and the Men in Blue will experiment with their Playing XI combination to get a better understanding of the squad ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

 

Meanwhile, New Zealand lost to India by 48 runs in the first game, followed by a 7-wicket loss in the next one. In the previous match in Guwahati, Team India dominated the game and registered a 8-wicket victory against the visitors.

 

Updated New Zealand squad for T20I series vs India

 

Mitchell Santner (C)

Tim Seifert (WK)

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Glenn Phillips

Mark Chapman

Zakary Foulkes

Matt Henry

Ish Sodhi

Jacob Duffy

James Neesham

Kyle Jamieson

Michael Bracewell

Bevon Jacobs

Finn Allen

