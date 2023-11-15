Headlines

IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami becomes 1st India bowler to achieve this massive feat in ODI World Cup

Shami's milestone moment occurred during India's semi-final match against New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Mohammed Shami made history by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup. This remarkable achievement came in his 17th innings, surpassing the previous record set by Australian speedster Mitchell Starc in the 2023 edition, who achieved the feat in his 19th innings.

Shami's milestone moment occurred during India's semi-final match against New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Not only did Shami break the record, but he also became the first Indian player to reach 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup. He joins an elite group of bowlers, including Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Starc, Lasith Malinga, Wasim Akram, and Trent Boult, who have achieved this remarkable feat in the history of this prestigious tournament.

Prior to this achievement, Shami had already surpassed the wicket tally of Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, making him India's leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup.

Since replacing Hardik Pandya in India's XI, Shami has been in exceptional form. He started with a five-wicket haul against the Black Caps, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

Continuing his impressive performance, Shami secured another five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Going into the semi-finals, he had already taken 16 wickets from five matches.

During the semi-final match against New Zealand, Shami made a significant impact by dismissing Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, two key players for the opposition. His crucial wicket of Kane Williamson, who posed a threat to the Indian team, marked his entry into the exclusive 50-wicket club.

