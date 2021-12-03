IND vs NZ: Memes flood Twitter after Umpire Virender Sharma adjudges Virat Kohli out

Team India is currently facing New Zealand in the second match of the two-match Test series. After a good start in this match, the Indian team lost three wickets one after the other just before lunch, including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck. However, there has been a controversy on Virat's wicket as the third umpire Virender Sharma appears to have wrongly adjudged him out.

In the match, Indian openers gave a great start to the team and there was no setback for the hosts till the score of 80 runs. But Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel first dismissed Shubman Gill for 44 runs followed by Cheteshwar Pujara. On the last ball of the 30th over Patel bowled an arm ball that Kohli tried to defend on the front foot, but the ball hit the bat-pad. New Zealand appealed and on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary adjudged it out.

Confident that the bat was involved, Kohli took a DRS. In the replay, it was inconclusive whether the bad had hit pad first or the inside edge. The third empire then checked the ball-tracking and adjudged Kohli out. Before departing to the dressing room, Kohli had a word with the umpire Nitin Menon.

However, there has been a big debate on this and questions are being raised on the decision of the umpire. On Twitter, Kohli fans started roasting third umpire, Virender Sharma.

What the worst ever decision by Mr Virender Sharma.

After seeing end number of times in my opinion it was 100% bat first but don't know what was ump. Doing there.#ViratKohli #unlucky pic.twitter.com/AElr3FIJ2n — Patel Neel (@086Neel) December 3, 2021

There's one common factor between Supreme Court and Third Umpire.

They both judge not on the basis of evidence but on their gut feelings.#ViratKohli #INDvNZ #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/4i0Nh646HG — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) December 3, 2021

For India, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings. Gill missed fifty and was dismissed on 44. Cheteshwar Pujara once again failed and returned to the pavilion without opening an account. After this, captain Virat Kohli also returned soon after getting out. Indian batsmen will try to score as many runs as possible and present a big challenge against New Zealand. Mayank Agarwal is also helping a lot in this episode and he has scored a half-century.