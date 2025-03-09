New Zealand's Matt Henry, who took five wickets against India, will miss the Champions Trophy final due to a shoulder injury.

New Zealand had high hopes that Matt Henry would recover in time for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India, waiting until the last minute for his fitness assessment. Unfortunately, their worst fears were confirmed when Henry failed the test on March 9 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Despite bowling during warm-ups, he felt discomfort and was ultimately ruled out of the match. Henry, visibly upset, struggled to hold back his emotions as he made his way back to the dressing room.

Head coach Gary Stead and the coaching staff rallied around Henry during this tough time. With Henry sidelined, New Zealand had to make a last-minute adjustment to their playing XI, bringing in the relatively inexperienced Nathan Smith.

BREAKING: Matt Henry is OUT of the ICC Champions Trophy final with a shoulder injury pic.twitter.com/qmBvTmVsiD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 9, 2025

Henry had sustained a shoulder injury while taking a catch in the semifinal against South Africa, which also seemed to have impacted his back. Despite this setback, Henry had been the tournament's leading wicket-taker, claiming 10 wickets in four matches, including a memorable five-wicket haul against India in the group stage.

In Henry's absence, 26-year-old Nathan Smith rose to the occasion. With seven ODIs to his name, Smith has shown promise with his bowling, averaging 41.71. While he hasn't yet taken a four-wicket or five-wicket haul in the 50-over format, Smith has also proven to be a valuable contributor with the bat, having scored three List A half-centuries.

Smith's performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener and the tri-series final showcased his potential, and his overall record of 65 wickets in 56 List A games at an average of 32.49 highlights his consistency and reliability on the field. Despite the pressure of stepping in for Henry, Smith's previous performances indicate that he is more than capable of meeting the challenge.

