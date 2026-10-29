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IND vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20I series against India, Matt Henry faces injury concern ahead of ODIs

New Zealand suffered a double blow with the pace duo of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the last two T20IS against India because of injuries.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20I series against India, Matt Henry faces injury concern ahead of ODIs
Lockie Ferguson (L), Matt Henry (Image: X)
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Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand's dynamic fast bowler has been sidelined from the final two T20 matches against India due to a right calf injury sustained during the second match on October 24th. New Zealand Cricket announced this development on Thursday, confirming that scans revealed a minor strain requiring approximately one additional week of recovery time. 

Matt Fisher has stepped in as Ferguson's replacement for the series' remaining fixtures. The fourth match is scheduled for Friday in Auckland. Meanwhile, fellow fast bowler Matt Henry is also unavailable for the T20 series after experiencing right thigh discomfort in the second encounter, with scans indicating a minor injury necessitating one to two weeks of rehabilitation. However, Henry remains on track to rejoin the squad for the upcoming ODI series as originally planned. 

In squad adjustments, Fisher—who was initially brought in as bowling backup—now takes Ferguson's spot while Central Stags' Brett Randell has been promoted to the New Zealand A team to fill Fisher's previous position against India A. Kyle Jamieson continues his managed workload strategy, staying in Wellington to represent Canterbury in the Ford Trophy's second round on Saturday before rejoining the national team for the ODI series on Monday.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed optimism that Ferguson and Henry would feature in the upcoming ODI series against India, commencing on 4 November.

Walter remarked, "We're disheartened for Lockie and Matt. While injuries are an inevitable aspect of international cricket, missing matches is never pleasant."

He continued, "For Matt, there's a silver lining—he wasn't scheduled to participate in the remaining T20 matches anyway. His attention was directed toward the demanding summer calendar."

Walter added, "We're confident Matt will make a significant contribution in the ODIs." He further noted, "I'm aware Lockie was eager to perform at Eden Park before an enthusiastic home audience tomorrow. He remains determined to make his comeback for the ODIs."

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