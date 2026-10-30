IND vs NZ: Jacob Duffy destroys India's batting line-up as New Zealand win 4th T20I by 87 runs

New Zealand defeated India by 87 runs in the 4th T20I after the visitors suffered a major batting collapse. Jacob Duffy starred with the ball claiming a four-wicket haul to help New Zealand secure a dominant victory.

India faced their first defeat against New Zealand in the current T20I series, as the hosts triumphed by 87 runs in the fourth T20I. This loss adjusted the scoreline to 3-1 in favor of the Kiwis. While attempting to chase down 260 runs, the Men in Blue's batting lineup faltered, ultimately finishing at 172/9 after 20 overs without being bowled out.

In the first innings, New Zealand, propelled by an impressive 107 from Glenn Phillips and a rapid fifty from Michael Bracewell, set a record T20I score of 259/7.

As India pursued 260 for victory, they stumbled right from the start, losing Sanju Samson for just four runs in the opening over, with Jacob Duffy claiming the wicket. Ishan Kishan, who made his return to the playing XI, also fell victim in the first over. Abhishek attempted to forge a partnership but succumbed in the fifth over, leaving the visitors at 52/3 after 5 overs.

Things worsened as India lost their captain Shreyas Iyer (22) in the final over of the powerplay. New Zealand's captain Santner stepped up once more, dismissing Nitish and Axar in the ninth over. Dhir provided a glimmer of hope with a quick 28 runs off 13 balls, but Duffy struck again, removing Naman and Arshdeep in the 12th over, completing his impressive 4-wicket haul.

Tilak managed some late fireworks but was dismissed in the 19th over. The Men in Blue concluded their innings at 172/9 in 20 overs.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand started explosively, but Mayank Yadav kept them in check by taking two wickets during the powerplay. Following the loss of two early wickets, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen combined to recover with a 59-run partnership.

Phillips then formed a remarkable 115-run partnership off just 41 balls with Michael Bracewell, showcasing powerful hitting as the ball soared to all parts of the short Eden Park in Auckland. Phillips ultimately achieved his third T20I century, finishing with 107 runs off 40 balls.

Bracewell contributed significantly with 65 runs off 25 balls, ensuring New Zealand reached a formidable total of 259/7, marking their highest score in T20I history.