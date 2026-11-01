IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan creates history, surpasses Suryakumar Yadav in elite T20I list

Ishan Kishan has achieved a major milestone in T20I cricket surpassing Suryakumar Yadav to claim a significant Indian batting record in a calendar year.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan achieved the milestone of 2,000 runs in T20I cricket during the fifth match against New Zealand at Seddon Park on Sunday. Despite having a subdued series and missing a couple of games due to injury, Kishan delivered an impressive performance, scoring 61 runs off 32 balls to reach this landmark. He became the third-fastest Indian to reach 2,000 runs in the shortest format of international cricket based on balls faced, accomplishing this feat in 1,345 balls. Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the fastest Indian, reaching the milestone in just 1,024 balls while Suryakumar Yadav is second, having taken 1,164 deliveries to achieve 2,000 runs.

Ishan Kishan creates history

Kishan's tally of 1,220 runs has surpassed Suryakumar Yadav's record for the most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year, with Yadav having scored 1,164 runs in 2022. Overall, Kishan ranks second on the all-time list, trailing behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who amassed 1,326 runs in 2021.

Before the fifth match, Kishan had disappointing scores of 1 and 0 in the first and fourth T20Is he participated in, missing the middle two matches due to a low-grade right adductor strain. He needed 45 runs to hit the 2,000-run milestone and accomplished this with a stellar performance in the series finale.

He reached the milestone by hitting Mitchell Santner for a boundary through midwicket, followed by a six that marked his 14th T20I half-century. Kishan is now the third-fastest Indian to achieve 2,000 T20I runs, following modern-day sensation Abhishek Sharma and former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Kishan's innings concluded at 61 runs off 32 balls when he was dismissed by Blair Tickner, caught at deep midwicket by Nathan Smith. Nevertheless, he made a significant impact during his time at the crease, hitting five sixes and five fours.

Earlier in the match, India batted first after New Zealand won the toss for the first time in the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakaravarthy returned to the Indian lineup, with Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel making way. For New Zealand, Tickner replaced Matthew Fisher.