IND vs NZ: Injury woes mount for New Zealand ahead of India ODIs; two key players ruled out

New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of their ODI series against India with two key players ruled out due to injuries. The growing injury concerns forced the hosts to make changes to their squad and rethink their combinations ahead of the challenging India tour.

New Zealand’s run of bad luck just keeps going. Right before their five-game ODI series against India, they lost two top players—Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman—to injuries. Neither made it through the T20 stretch and now they’re missing the ODIs too. Chapman hurt his left hamstring during the European T20 Premier League and needs at least two more weeks to get back in shape. Rachin Ravindra’s situation is even worse—a dislocated shoulder during a promo shoot and he’s nowhere near full fitness yet.

“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said head coach Rob Walter.

“I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks.”

Meanwhile, Tim Seifert—fresh off a blazing 93 in the last T20I—is stepping in for the first three ODIs. He’s already lined up for the final two, so New Zealand expects him to make a real difference at the top of the order. Henry Nicholas and Dean Foxcroft are joining too. Nicholas will play the first three games while Foxcroft takes over for the last two.

Pacer Matt Fisher is also coming in for the first three matches, making his presence felt throughout the series. Matt Henry, who missed the last three T20Is due to a quadriceps tear, plans to join the squad for the series but he still needs to prove he’s fit before playing.

New Zealand squad for first 3 ODIs against India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

New Zealand squad for last 2 ODIs against India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Also read| IND vs NZ: Auqib Nabi replaces injured Prasidh Krishna in India squad for first three ODIs