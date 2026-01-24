IND vs NZ: India shatter Pakistan's world record with historic chase in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

India created history in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand by pulling off a record-breaking run chase, surpassing Pakistan’s previous world record. The dominant win showcased India’s explosive batting depth and marked a new milestone in T20I cricket history.

India triumphed in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, winning by 7 wickets and taking a 2-0 lead in the series. New Zealand set a challenging target of 209 runs for India to chase. Nevertheless, the Indian batters made it look effortless, thanks to outstanding performances from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. With this successful chase, the Men in Blue have etched their names in history by breaking a world record previously held by Pakistan.

In the second T20I, India successfully chased down 209 runs in just 15.2 overs, finishing the match with 28 balls remaining. This remarkable achievement makes India the fastest team to chase a target of over 200 runs in T20Is, surpassing Pakistan's record of chasing down 205 runs with 24 balls to spare in 2025 at Auckland. Consequently, the Men in Blue have become the first team to chase a total of over 200 runs with more than four overs left in T20I history.

Fastest Teams to Chase Down 200+ Targets in T20Is

India vs New Zealand (2026): Chased 209 with 28 balls remaining

Pakistan vs New Zealand (2025): Chased 205 with 24 balls remaining

Australia vs West Indies (2025): Chased 215 with 23 balls remaining

South Africa vs West Indies (2007): Chased 206 with 14 balls remaining

India Sets New Records

After losing two wickets for just 6 runs, India went on to chase down 209 runs. This marks the highest successful run chase by any team after losing their first two wickets for 6 runs or fewer.

India's chase of 209 runs is now the highest successful run chase in T20I history for the Men in Blue. They matched the 209-run target they successfully chased against Australia in Vishakhapatnam in 2023.

Additionally, India has now become the team with the second-most 200+ run chases in T20Is, achieving this feat for the sixth time.

