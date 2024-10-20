The selection committee swiftly made this decision following India's unexpected defeat in the Bengaluru Test match.

India has made a significant addition to their Test squad for the upcoming matches against New Zealand by calling up all-rounder Washington Sundar. The selection committee swiftly made this decision following India's unexpected defeat in the Bengaluru Test match. Sundar's inclusion in the Test squad strongly suggests that the Pune pitch will heavily favor spin bowlers, potentially leading India to field three or even four spin-bowling all-rounders.

Sundar, a talented all-rounder, possesses the ability to make crucial contributions with the bat. In a recent Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, the left-handed batsman showcased his skills by scoring an impressive 152 runs off 126 balls. Sundar is set to join the team in Pune once the ongoing game concludes.

With R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja already confirmed in the playing XI, Sundar's addition indicates that he is likely to secure a spot in the final lineup. Axar Patel, who was sidelined for the Bengaluru Test, could potentially be the fourth all-rounder if India opts to include four spin-bowling all-rounders in the XI.

Sundar emerged as one of India's standout performers during the Gabba Test match against Australia in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The young cricketer made his debut at the Gabba and managed to take 3 wickets in the first innings.

During a crucial moment in the match, Sundar, along with Shardul Thakur, took charge when India was struggling at 186/6. Together, they put on a partnership of 123 runs for the seventh wicket. Sundar contributed 62 runs to the total, while Shardul played a significant innings of 67 runs. Sundar also played a key role in dismissing David Warner in Australia's second innings. In the chase for a target of 328, Sundar scored 22 runs off 29 balls.

