This victory marks the first time in 69 years that New Zealand has won a Test series in India.

New Zealand made history on Saturday by defeating India by 113 runs in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This victory marks the first time in 69 years that New Zealand has won a Test series in India, dating back to their first Test match in India in 1955. The 2-0 series win also brings an end to India’s impressive 12-year unbeaten streak in home Test series.

India’s last Test series defeat at home was against Alastair Cook’s England in December 2012, where the visitors emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Following that defeat, India went on to win 18 consecutive Test series at home, spanning over 4331 days until their streak was broken on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

India’s home series results from February 2013 to October 2024:

4-0 win vs Australia – BGT 2012/13

2-0 win vs West Indies – 2013/14

3-0 win vs South Africa – 2015/16

3-0 win vs New Zealand – 2016/17

4-0 win vs England – 2016/17

1-0 win vs Bangladesh – 2016/17

2-1 win vs Australia – BGT 2016/17

1-0 win vs Sri Lanka – 2017/18

1-0 win vs Afghanistan – 2018

2-0 win vs West Indies – 2018/19

3-0 win vs South Africa – 2019/20

2-0 win vs Bangladesh – 2019/20

3-1 win vs England – 2020/21

1-0 win vs New Zealand – 2021/22

2-0 win vs Sri Lanka – 2021/22

2-1 win vs Australia – BGT 2022/23

3-1 win vs England – 2023-24

2-0 win vs Bangladesh – 2024-25

0-2 Loss vs New Zealand – 2024-25*

India’s dominance in home Test series is unparalleled in the history of the game, with the second-best streak belonging to Australia with 10 consecutive Test series wins at home. Australia achieved this feat twice, between November 1994 to November 2000 and July 2004 to November 2008. West Indies and New Zealand follow closely behind with eight Test series wins at home each, jointly holding the third spot on the list.

In the recent Test series, Mitchell Santner’s exceptional spin bowling played a crucial role in guiding New Zealand to their historic victory in India. The left-arm spinner took 13 wickets in the match, exposing the weaknesses in the Indian batters’ technique against spin bowling.

Also read| Meet Ramandeep Singh, 27-year-old KKR star all-rounder to earn maiden India call-up for South Africa T20Is