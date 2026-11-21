India have taken control of the ongoing Test against New Zealand after a strong batting display on Day 3. But can Shubman Gill and Co turn this advantage into victory?

After Day 3 Stumps, Shubman Gill and Co are in a commanding position in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The visitors reached 486/4 by the end of the third Session on Day 3, taking a 118-run lead with six wickets still left to bat. In the first innings, the Blackcaps showcased the unimaginable stuff, turning the tables from 70/5 to posting 368 runs, courtesy of centuries by Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls.

In reply, India's top order decimated New Zealand's bowling lineup, and each of the top-order batters scored a minimum of 80 runs, including KL Rahul's magnificent 136-run knock. Apart from him, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 off 89 balls, Devdutt Padikkal added 80 off 175 balls, and Shubman Gill missed his century by just two runs before being dismissed at 98 by Jacob Duffy.

By the end of the third session on Day 3, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was at the crease on 55 off 62 balls along with new batter Anshul Kamboj. With still two days left, India are already leading by 118 runs, and the visitors will be looking to add a good total before declaring their first innings and put a good target for the hosts.

How much should India score before declaring?

Team India's biggest challenge on Day 4 will be deciding when to declare their first innings. With a lead of 118 runs and six wickets in hand, the visitors have enough batting resources including Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel, to extend their advantage further.

As per the current scenario, India could look to add another 125-150 runs before considering a declaration, which would take their lead beyond 200-250 runs and give their bowlers a reasonable target to defend before the match gets drawn.

Can New Zealand repeat their first-innings recovery?

Kiwis have already demonstrated in the first innings that they can recover with authority from a difficult situation. Even if India allow NZ to bat after a lead of around 250 runs, the hosts would be aiming to end the match in a draw, and their strong batting lineup can make it possible again like they did in the first innings, where Henry and Glenn's turned things around with their massive 216-run 6th-wicket partnership.

What can happen on Day 4 and Day 5?

In the first scenario, India could put a lead of around 250 runs and give their bowlers the opportunity to bowl out New Zealand before the end of the game.

In the second scenario, New Zealand bowl out India early on Day 4 and put lead on the visitors by batting as long as possible to end the match in a draw.