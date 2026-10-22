IND vs NZ: India create history with record-breaking T20I chase at Hagley Oval

India scripted history at Hagley Oval with a record-breaking T20I chase against New Zealand, hunting down 226 runs to win by four wickets. Naman Dhir delivered the decisive blows as India finished at 230/6 in 19.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India pulled off a historic chase on Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, chasing down 226 against New Zealand in the first T20I to grab a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir ran the show guiding the team to victory with just two balls left.

This was India’s highest successful chase in T20I history. Their previous best had been 209 against Australia in Visakhapatnam in 2023, and they matched that number earlier this year by chasing down the same total against New Zealand in Raipur. Before this, their biggest run-chase away from home was 204, which they sealed against New Zealand in Auckland back in 2020 with an over to spare.

India’s top T20I run chases:

- 226 vs New Zealand, Christchurch (2026) – won by 4 wickets with 2 balls left

- 209 vs Australia, Visakhapatnam (2023) – won by 2 wickets with 1 ball left

- 209 vs New Zealand, Raipur (2026) – won by 7 wickets with 30 balls to spare

- 208 vs West Indies, Hyderabad (2019) – won by 6 wickets with 8 balls left

- 207 vs Sri Lanka, Mohali (2009) – won by 6 wickets with 5 balls left

Looking at T20I stats overall, this chase sits as the 9th highest successful run-chase ever and the 6th best by a Test-playing nation. It’s also the second-highest successful chase against New Zealand anywhere—and in New Zealand—as only Australia’s 245-run chase in Auckland in 2018 tops it.

As for the match, Sanju Samson took home Player of the Match for his blazing 67 off just 33 balls setting the tone with a 93-run stand alongside Abhishek Sharma. Captain Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a solid 42 off 28, and Naman Dhir slammed 41 off just 15 balls to help India clinch the win.

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