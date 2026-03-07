IND vs NZ: How will Ahmedabad pitch behave in T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Below is the detailed analysis of how the pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will behave in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final match between India and New Zealand.

The much-awaited clash of the year for the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy is scheduled for March 8, and the match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the same venue where Rohit Sharma-led Team India lost the finals to Australia in the 50-over World Cup in 2023, despite remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. Both sides are ready with their plans and the best combination of Playing XI to deliver their best performance for the big show. However, one thing that will play a vital role in the game is the pitch of the venue, as India and New Zealand will have to adapt accordingly to emerge victorious.

How will the Ahmedabad pitch behave in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final match?

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally considered a batting-friendly one, and tomorrow is expected to be another high-scoring game. The surface tends to be flat with true bounce, which helps the batters. On the other hand, bowlers can also benefit from the pitch early on with some movement, specifically in the Powerplay. However, as the match progresses, spinners will also find some grip, but dew will also play its part in the game.

As per some reports, the pitch for the final match will be a mixed-soil one with more red soil than black soil. On one hand, the red soil helps in generating extra pace and bounce, on the other hand, the black soil supports spinners.

Average scores at Narendra Modi Stadium

The average first innings score at the Narendra Modi Stadium is around 182 to 189, whereas it isjust 150 to 152 in the second innings. Interestingly, the highest T20I score at the venue was scored by India against New Zealand in 2023.