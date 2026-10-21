IND vs NZ: How Team India have performed in bilateral T20I series in New Zealand

India's bilateral T20I series record in New Zealand reflects a journey of early setbacks, memorable victories and historic performances. Explore how the Men in Blue have fared over the years, including series results, key moments and their record on Kiwi soil.

India and New Zealand are about to play a five-match T20I series in Christchurch. This is India’s fifth trip to New Zealand for a T20I bilateral series. Since 2009, the teams have faced each other 12 times on Kiwi soil. India grabbed five wins, lost four, and three games ended in a tie — with India coming out on top in two Super Overs.

Let’s break down how India has done in New Zealand over the years.

2009: Tough start

India began their T20 journey in New Zealand with back-to-back losses. In Christchurch, MS Dhoni’s side batted first. Suresh Raina scored 61 not out, steering India to 162/8. New Zealand chased it down with seven balls left, powered by Brendon McCullum’s 56*. The second match in Wellington was tight. Yuvraj Singh smashed a quick fifty, but India’s total of 149/6 wasn’t enough. McCullum again proved unstoppable, making 69* as New Zealand sealed the win on the last ball.

2019: Close but not quite

After a ten-year gap, India returned for a three-game series. New Zealand took the series 2-1, but the matches were intense. Tim Seifert’s explosive 84 saw the Kiwis post 219/6 in the opener, and India collapsed for just 139. India pulled one back, chasing 159 comfortably in the second, with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant leading the effort. The decider stayed a thriller till the end. Chasing 213, India looked done at 145/6 but Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya fought hard, making a late dash that just fell short by four runs.

2020: Clean sweep

India didn’t wait long before coming back, this time for five T20Is — and they won them all. In Auckland, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer made quick work of a 204-run chase. Rahul stayed hot in the next match, guiding India to a seven-wicket win. The real drama came in the third and fourth games. Both matches ended in a tie, and India won both Super Overs. Rohit Sharma struck back-to-back sixes to clinch the third game, while KL Rahul and Virat Kohli ensured victory in the fourth.

India wrapped up the series at Mount Maunganui, defending a modest 163. Bumrah’s 3/12 sealed the deal, and India took the series 5-0.

2022: Rain and Suryakumar’s magic

Rain washed out the first game in Wellington. In the second at Mount Maunganui, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a stunning 111* to lift India to 191/6. Deepak Hooda spun through the Kiwis, taking four wickets as the hosts folded for 126. In Napier, India was chasing 161 but the rain interrupted. With the scores level on DLS, the match ended as a tie, giving India a 1-0 series win.

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