Team India won another global trophy with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with 76 off 83 balls and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 34 helped India cross the finish line on 254-6 in 49 overs. But do you know how many times Team India has won the Champions Trophy? On March 9, Team India clinched its third title after beating New Zealand. India had last clinched the Champions Trophy title in 2013 under former skipper MS Dhoni, while its maiden win came in 2002, when it shared the honours with Sri Lanka. Now the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy ended with India lifting the trophy. No other team has won the event thrice. India won the trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance.

Besides India, Australia is the only other team to have won the tournament more than once. The Aussies won the title in 2006 and 2009. The last Champions Trophy in 2017 was won by Pakistan when the team beat India in the final.

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball. India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls), Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls), and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29 balls) were the main contributors with the willow.

