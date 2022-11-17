IND vs NZ head-to-head record: Which side is better? Check India vs New Zealand record in T20Is

IND vs NZ head-to-head record: India or New Zealand, find out which team is better

Team India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, weeks after their heartbreaking exit in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. While New Zealand lost to Pakistan, India were handed a 1-0-wicket defeat by eventual champions England. Both teams will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in this bilateral contest.

While the hosts don't have too many squad players in their roster, the Men in Blue will be missing some prominent names, in the likes of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli among others. Hardik Pandya will be leading the young side and hoping to get some confidence back in the group.

The last time Team India toured New Zealand for a T20I series, they registered a 5-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps, back in 2020, but a lot has changed for both sides since then.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned between India and New Zealand, the visiting team have enjoyed more wins. In a total of 21 T20Is played between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis, India have won 11 times, while they opponents have won 9 times. One game ended without any result.

New Zealand had last faced India in a bilateral T20I series back in 2021 when they were scheduled to tour the subcontinent. The hosts had comfortably prevailed back then winning the series 3-0.

IND vs NZ head-to-head record:

Matches played: 21

India wins: 11

New Zealand wins: 9

No result: 1

IND vs NZ records:

When it comes to records, skipper Rohit Sharma has the most runs scored against New Zealand (511) but he is rested for the T20I leg. Colin Munro has recorded the most runs against the Men in Blue (426). Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed relatable success against the Kiwis with 12 scalps to his name, on the other hand, Ish Sodhi has troubled the Indian team by taking 20 wickets.