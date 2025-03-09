Phillips caught a sensational catch to get Shubman Gill out in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on March 9th.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, widely regarded as one of the top fielders in the world and the best catcher, showcased his exceptional skills once again during the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on Sunday. Phillips made a remarkable catch to dismiss Shubman Gill, demonstrating his exceptional talent and contributing to his team's success.

The key moment unfolded during the fourth delivery of the 19th over. Mitchell Santner lured Gill with a beautifully looped ball just outside the off-stump. Despite the temptation, the right-hander went for a powerful drive, sending the ball high into the air. It raced toward the boundary with impressive speed and height, seemingly beyond Phillips' reach. Yet, the Kiwi fielder defied the odds, leaping into the air with his body angled back sharply, and effortlessly caught the ball. This stunning display of athleticism and skill left the crowd in awe and secured a vital wicket for the team.

