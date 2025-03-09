CRICKET
Rohit Sharma's 76 runs and Shreyas Iyer's 48 runs helped India win against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
The undefeated Team India, led by outstanding all-round performances from Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy, emerged victorious over New Zealand by 4 wickets to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.
In pursuit of a challenging target of 252 on a tricky Dubai pitch, India successfully chased down the total with just 6 balls to spare. This marks India's third Champions Trophy title win, a significant achievement as it is their second ICC title in less than 9 months.
During the chase, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a solid start once again. Rohit took charge against the pacers, scoring 14 runs off Nathan Smith in the eighth over, including two fours and a six.
India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs. After the powerplay, India was 64/0 at the end of 10 overs, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) at the crease. Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.
Continuing to dominate the spinners, Rohit guided India to the 100-run mark in 17 overs.
The partnership between Rohit and Gill ended at 105 runs when Gill was dismissed by Mitchell Santner after a spectacular catch by Glenn Phillips at covers. Gill scored 31 off 50 balls, including a six. India was 105/1 in 18.4 overs.
Virat Kohli fell early, scoring just one run before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell. India was 106/2 in 19.1 overs. Spin bowlers brought New Zealand back into the game, with Rachin Ravindra removing Rohit for 76 off 83 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. India was 122/3 in 26.1 overs.
Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel played crucial roles for India, with Iyer hitting boundaries to help India reach 150 runs in 32.5 overs. Despite a strong comeback by New Zealand, KL Rahul and Axar Patel guided India past 200 runs. Hardik Pandya and Rahul then took charge, bringing India close to victory. However, Pandya was dismissed, and Ravindra Jadeja secured a memorable victory with a winning boundary.
