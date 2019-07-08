IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 46: Best picks for India vs New Zealand in World Cup 2019

Dream11 Prediction- India vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs New Zealand World Cup match today at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, July 9.

India take on New Zealand in Match 46 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final on Tuesday. While India will be confident walking into the semifinals, the Kiwis, on the other hand, have lost 3 back to back matches and will look to cover find their old run of form.

IND vs NZ Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni are all great choices behind the wicket in this match.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Kane Williamson are the in-form batsmen.

Allrounders: James Neesham and Hardik Pandya have been very useful allrounders for their teams.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Lockie Ferguson are the easy pick pacers, while Yuzvendra Chahal will be the one to watch out for due to the change in the weather in Manchester.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team 1

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team 2

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Kane Williamson (VC), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Dotball Team Player List

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Kane Williamson (VC), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand (Teams)

India (IND): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (NZ): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ: Match Details

This is the 46th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match will start at 3 PM IST on Tuesday.

