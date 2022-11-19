Search icon
IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in Mount Maunganui

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

India will face New Zealand in the second T20 match on Sunday, November 20. The weather got the final say in the 1st T20I as the match in Wellington was called off without a ball being bowled. In Mount Maunganui, both sides will be hoping for improved weather.

Both sides put up good fights in the T20 World Cup but failed on larger stages. New Zealand is regarded to have a good home record, but they were beaten last time India came over for a T20 series. India is also lacking in experience, although their team appears to be solid considering their IPL experience.

Match details

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maungunai

Date and Time: 20th November 12:00 PM IST 

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Finn Allan, Sanju Samson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: M Santner, L Ferguson, Harshal Patel

IND vs NZ My Dream11 team

Devon Conway(C), Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(VC), Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

