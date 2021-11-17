Headlines

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs New Zealand match in Jaipur

IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 03:47 PM IST

Post the loss in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, India will be hosting New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series. The Men in Blue are all set for a new era under the leadership of coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma. 

Not just that, Team India has also added a few new faces as well with the likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Venkatesh Iyer, who all got their maiden India call ups.

As for New Zealand, they, on the other hand, had a fabulous journey in the T20 World Cup, however, fell short in the finals. Skipper Kane Williamson opted himself out of the T20I series to concentrate more on the Test series and Tim Southee will be taking his place to lead the side.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs New Zealand – 1st T20I in Jaipur

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Lokesh Rahul

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel/Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Siefert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne/Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Suryakumar Yadav, Lokesh Rahul (C), Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

