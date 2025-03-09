Team India won the Champions Trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance.

Team India defeated New Zealand to win an unprecedented third ICC Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday. India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat. Many high-profile celebs and personalities were spotted during the match, including the ICC chairman Jay Shah. But netizens were confused seeing a man who 'looked' like former cricketer Vinod Kambli. Many netizens claimed he was the former cricketer who was near Jay Shah. Check out some netizens' posts here:

L to R: Vinod Kambli, Jay Shah, Akshay Kumar and Bandi Sanjay Kumar. pic.twitter.com/OUx3zJ1AZM — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 9, 2025

Did Kambli attend the match in Dubai? No, he was not Kambli, who had been in the news for his ailing health condition. Rather, the man who was looking like Kambli was Mahinda Vallipuram, Associate Member Director of ICC (International Cricket Council). Vallipuram is actively involved in sports and is currently the executive board member of Asian Cricket Council. He was also spotted in a previous India vs Australia match during the tournament.

Vallipuram has been Vice President of the Malaysian Cricket Association in the past and has been associated with the Association since 2005. Vallipuram founded a local company in 1993 in Malaysia and then started up an Asia Pacific business in 2008 with Kungsor Plast AB. Kungsor Plast AB and KPS Fueling Sdn Bhd was acquired by OPW, A Dover company in October 2013.

