IND vs NZ, Dharamshala weather forecast, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in India-New Zealand match?

India and New Zealand are set to face off in match number 21 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Men's World Cup. This highly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 22, at 2:00 pm IST, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has hosted eight previous One Day International (ODI) matches, with seven of them being successfully completed since its introduction to the international stage in 2013. Renowned as one of the most beautiful grounds in the world, it offers a unique playing surface that can vary depending on the weather conditions.

However, there is a potential obstacle that could dampen the excitement of the match. According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in Dharamshala during the afternoon, posing a threat to the game. The forecast predicts a 43 percent possibility of rain, with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the city is expected to be covered by 74 percent cloud cover during the day, which may further impact the match. As the evening approaches, the temperature is expected to drop even further, and the cloud cover is predicted to reach 100 percent.

Rain and wet weather have managed to avoid both India and New Zealand's matches in all the other venues of the ongoing World Cup 2023. However, it is unfortunate that both of India's warm-up matches for the World Cup 2023 were washed out due to heavy rainfall in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

