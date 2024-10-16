The first day of the IND vs NZ Test match has been called off due to rain, with not a single ball being bowled.

Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand was unfortunately called off due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The weather forecast does not look promising for the remainder of the Test match.

As we eagerly await Day 2, all eyes will be on seasoned players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both players did not perform up to expectations in the recent Bangladesh series, failing to score a half-century in four innings. On the other hand, young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant showed great promise against Bangladesh. However, it was the bowlers and all-rounders who truly shined in that series.

Ravichandran Ashwin's exceptional performance in the 1st Test against Bangladesh and Jasprit Bumrah's impressive pace over the two Tests left a lasting impact on the visitors. The New Zealand team, without their star player Kane Williamson, will have a tough challenge ahead of them as they face the formidable Indian side.

