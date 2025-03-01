India and New Zealand, both undefeated in the Champions Trophy 2025, will face off to determine their ranking in group A for the semi-finals.

India will face New Zealand in their final Group A match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. Both teams have already secured spots in the semifinals, and this game will determine the group winner.

Historically, New Zealand has been a challenging opponent for India in ICC tournaments, with Indian fans still remembering the heartbreaking loss to the Kiwis in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinals. However, the Men in Blue are determined to overcome any obstacles this time around. Both teams have won all their previous matches in the tournament and will enter this game with high confidence.

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be conducive to scoring runs while also offering something for the bowlers. Having already defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan, India and New Zealand are in top form and eager to maintain their unbeaten records heading into the semifinals.

What happened the last time India faced New Zealand in an ICC competition?

In the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, India dominated New Zealand in Mumbai. India batted aggressively, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli scoring big runs. Kohli made history by scoring 50 centuries in ODIs. India set a huge target of 398, with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell scoring a defiant century. However, Mohammed Shami's outstanding bowling performance of 7/57 helped India secure a spot in the final.

What happened the last time India faced New Zealand in Champions Trophy?

In the 2000 Champions Trophy final, India faced New Zealand and put up a good fight with a strong opening partnership between Ganguly and Tendulkar. However, despite Ganguly scoring a century, India only managed to score 264-6. New Zealand struggled at the start of their innings but Cairns and Harris turned the game around, with Cairns scoring a century to help New Zealand win the match and their first white-ball ICC title.

