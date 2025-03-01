Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a notable milestone as India faces New Zealand in the final group match of the tournament.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of making history as he prepares to take the field for India in their final league match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue will face New Zealand on Sunday, March 2nd, in a game that has little bearing on the tournament since both teams have already secured their places in the semi-finals. However, the winner of this match will take the top position in the points table.

In Group B, Australia and South Africa have also progressed to the next round, while the Three Lions have been knocked out of the tournament. India is set to play in the first semi-final on March 4th.

Virat Kohli is on the brink of achieving a significant milestone as he is about to become the first player to participate in 300 ODIs, 100 Tests, and 100 T20Is. With 299 ODIs, 123 Tests, and 125 T20Is to his name, Virat made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008 and has firmly established himself in the team. He joined the leadership group in 2012 and later succeeding MS Dhoni as the white-ball captain in January 2017. His Test debut was against the West Indies in 2011, and despite some early challenges, Virat's outstanding performance in the 2011/12 Australia Tests earned him a permanent spot in the team. Named India's Test captain in 2014/15, he has since become the country's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 40 victories in 68 matches.

Known as the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs, Virat continues to shine in the format and recently became the fastest to score 14,000 runs. He has accumulated 14,085 runs in 299 ODIs, including 51 centuries.

Moreover, If Kohli scores a century in the upcoming match, it will mark his 52nd ODI ton, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 51 centuries in Test Cricket. Additionally, he needs 51 more runs against New Zealand to reach 703 runs in Champions Trophy history, which would make him India's highest run-scorer in the tournament, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's total of 701 runs.

Should Kohli achieve 85 runs against New Zealand on Sunday, he will enter an exclusive group of players who have amassed 3000 international runs across all formats against New Zealand, a list that features Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Joe Root. With 1645 ODI runs against New Zealand already, Kohli is just 105 runs shy of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 1750-run mark, positioning him as India's leading run-scorer against this rival.

