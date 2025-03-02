India's innings crumbled under the relentless pressure of bowler Matt Henry, who claimed five wickets with a stellar performance.

Shreyas Iyer showed great determination by scoring a half-century, while Hardik Pandya's late innings fireworks propelled India to a competitive total. However, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Matt Henry, New Zealand effectively limited the Men in Blue to a disappointing 249/9 in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final Group stage match on Sunday.

Henry's bowling skills were on full display as he dismantled the Indian batting order, taking five wickets. His eight overs produced impressive figures of 5/42, proving too challenging for the Indian batsmen.

India managed to post 249 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer playing a key role with a solid knock of 79 runs off 98 balls. He formed a vital 98-run partnership with Axar Patel for the fourth wicket.

Axar Patel contributed 42 runs from 61 balls, helping to stabilize the innings after a rocky start where India found themselves at 30/3 within just 6.4 overs. Hardik Pandya added a late boost with 45 runs off 45 balls.

In the early overs, India encountered significant setbacks as both openers were dismissed. Shubman Gill was the first to go, given out leg-before-wicket by Matt Henry, followed by Rohit Sharma, who was caught in the slips by Will Young off a delivery from Kyle Jamieson. India was struggling at 30/3 in the seventh over.

One of the standout moments of New Zealand's bowling display was Glenn Phillips' stunning catch to dismiss a shocked Virat Kohli. This remarkable catch marked the third wicket to fall and left Kohli visibly frustrated by his misfortune.

