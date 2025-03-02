This was yet another impressive display of fielding by New Zealand, who have excelled with both the ball and in the field throughout the match.

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand, India lost another key wicket as Ravindra Jadeja (16 off 20) was dismissed in the 46th over by Matt Henry, with Kane Williamson taking a brilliant catch at backward point.

Jadeja's attempt to cut the ball resulted in a high shot, allowing Williamson to dive low and snatch a sharp catch with his left hand. This was yet another impressive display of fielding by New Zealand, who have excelled with both the ball and in the field throughout the match.

Watch:

Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli's historic 300th ODI was overshadowed by the performances of Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry from New Zealand. Phillips, dynamic in the field, made a spectacular catch at point that left Kohli momentarily speechless. India's top order faced challenges early on after losing the toss and being asked to bat first; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kohli were all dismissed without making a significant impact.

After the catch, Phillips stood up with a wide smile on his face. The Indian fans, unable to grasp the remarkable turn of events, were left stunned and silent. Kohli's expression of disbelief further emphasized the brilliance of Phillips' catch, as replays captured the moment he leaped into the air to make the fantastic grab.

