In his 300th One Day International match, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 11 runs off 14 deliveries after an extraordinary catch by Glenn Phillips.

With just 11 runs off of 14 balls, Virat Kohli's historic 300th ODI was overshadowed by Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry of New Zealand. Dynamic in the field, Phillips made a spectacular catch at point that left Kohli speechless. India's top order struggled early after losing the toss and being forced to bat first; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Kohli were all removed before they could have a big impact.

After the catch, Phillips stood up with a broad smile on his face. The Indian fans, unable to comprehend the remarkable situation that had just transpired, were left stunned and silent. It was clear from Kohli's expression of complete incredulity. Replays, which showed the instant Phillips jumped into the air to make a fantastic catch, validated his genius.

Just moments earlier, Dinesh Karthik had praised Phillips as the best fielder in the world, and that catch only reinforced his claim. Kohli had struck the ball hard and low. Phillips' reaction was impeccable as he fully extended his right hand into the air and snatched the ball out of nowhere.

In a previous match during the tournament opener, Phillips had taken an outstanding catch to dismiss Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan in their clash in Karachi.

Returning to the India vs New Zealand match, the Men in Blue were put in to bat first and unfortunately lost three wickets during the powerplay, only managing to score 30 runs. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were dismissed after scoring 15, 2, and 11 runs, respectively. Following Kohli's dismissal, Axar Patel partnered with Shreyas Iyer as they aim to establish a solid batting partnership.

