New Zealand chose to bat first and were held to 251 for 7 by the Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners, who delivered a precise performance in the crucial match.

India has been set a target of 252 by New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

New Zealand chose to bat first and were held to 251 for 7 by the Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners, who delivered a precise performance in the crucial match.

Daryl Mitchell led the scoring for New Zealand with 63 runs from 101 balls, supported by Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips who contributed 53 not out, 37, and 34 runs respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets each for India, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami claimed one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 251 for 7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakravarthy 2/45) vs India.