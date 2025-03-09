India has kept the same lineup as in their last match, featuring a mix of four spinners and two pacers, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma's unfortunate run at the coin toss continued, marking the 12th time in a row that the Indian captain has been unable to gain the upper hand. New Zealand, having won the toss, chose to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting chase at the renowned Dubai International Stadium during the Champions Trophy final.

With this latest toss loss, Rohit Sharma has now matched the unfortunate record held by West Indies great Brian Lara, who experienced a similar streak of 12 consecutive toss losses between October 1998 and May 1999. Furthermore, India has now lost the toss in 15 straight ODI matches.

India has kept the same lineup as in their last match, featuring a mix of four spinners and two pacers, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. In contrast, New Zealand has had to make a change due to an injury to their top wicket-taker, Matt Henry. Right-arm pacer Nathan Smith will take Henry's place in the playing XI.

Historically, India and New Zealand have met four times in ICC knock-out matches, with New Zealand winning three of those encounters. Notably, New Zealand triumphed in the Champions Trophy 2000 Final, the World Cup 2019 Semifinal, and the World Test Championship 2021 Final. However, India managed to secure a win in the World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

In total, India and New Zealand have faced each other 12 times in ICC tournaments, with both teams winning six matches each. It's worth mentioning that India boasts an impressive 90 percent winning record at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, having won 9 out of 10 ODI matches played there. The only match that didn't end in a victory was a tie against Afghanistan.

Also read | Rohit Sharma to retire from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy 2025 final? Shubman Gill says 'After the match, he will...'